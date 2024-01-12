Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for Ohio?

The Golden Lamb

Located outside of Cincinnati in Lebanon, this eatery was even named the one restaurant in all of Ohio that you need to visit. The Golden Lamb is located at 27 S. Broadway Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The oldest restaurant in Ohio is well worth traveling outside of Cincinnati for. The Golden Lamb has been going strong since 1803, beginning life as a 'house of public entertainment' in freshly founded Lebanon. Fast-forward more than 200 years and the place is still an institution in town. Come by for a giant dose of history, as well as dishes such as hickory-smoked chicken wings, classic shepherd's pie, and the signature turkey dinner with all the trimmings."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.