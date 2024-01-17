The Smashing Pumpkins are taking the search for their next guitarist very seriously. After opening up the application process to the public earlier this month, the band revealed that they've received more than 10,000 applications—and are reviewing every one. In fact, they hired a whole team of people to do it.

“The band has received over 10,000 submissions for the position of additional guitarist,” Smashing Pumpkins wrote on Instagram. “Currently, there are 8 people working full-time to review each and every one.”

The search comes after longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from the band in October.

"It's easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into," he wrote in a statement. "The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player. Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

"The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify," Schroeder added. "Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I've decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening."

Whoever ends up with the job better be prepared for life on the road. The Pumpkins are joining Green Day on their extensive Saviors Tour later this year.

