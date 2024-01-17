Tennessee Restaurant Serves The 'Best French Fries' In The State

Ordering a plate of fries for the table is always a crowd pleaser. Whether you're wanting a bite just for yourself or want to share the love with others, they're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors that you're pretty much guaranteed to always get a good batch.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best French fries in Tennessee can be found at Grillshack Fries & Burgers (Riverside Grillshack) in Nashville. Grillshack has two locations around Music City, one in East Nashville and another in Germantown. It's also available at the Yazoo Taproom in Madison.

Here's what the site had to say about the best fries in the state:

"When The Tennessean newspaper searched for the best fries in the state, the result was unanimous: the best fries are at the Riverside Grillshack. One diner even reported that she usually eats all of the fries on the drive home when getting takeout, even though she only lives a mile away. They're hand cut, fried to a crispy, golden brown, and dusted in salt, pepper, and a little garlic to make the best fries in Tennessee."

See the full list of the best fries in the country at lovefood.com. If you're craving a bit more filling than a simple plate of fries, you can also check out our previous coverage of the best loaded fries in the state for a dish piled high with delicious toppings.