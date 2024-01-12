Some of the best restaurants can be found out of the way, nestled in smaller towns down the road from big cities that usually get bigger praise for their restaurant scene. However, with just a bit of looking, you can find incredible hidden gems and holes-in-the-wall that are worth venturing outside of the norm.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for restaurants across the country that are "worth seeking out" and compiled a list of the best spot in each state, from "cute cafés located off the beaten track to legendary dining spots well worth traveling to."

So which restaurant took the crown for Tennessee?

The Loveless Cafe

This eatery just outside of the bustling Nashville downtown has been a Music City staple for decades and a place that draws in tourists and locals alike hoping to sample some of the incredible Southern cuisine. It was even named the one restaurant in all of Tennessee that you need to visit. Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100 in Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"There are endless options for dining out in the center of Nashville, but venture away from the buzzing downtown hubs and you'll find some special places on the outskirts. The Loveless Cafe, located out of town just before the Natchez Trace Parkway bridge, is the place for some fine country cooking. The restaurant is renowned for its country ham and perfectly fluffy biscuits."

Check out the full list at LoveFood.com to see more of the best "out-of-town" restaurants around.