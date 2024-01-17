The Most Dangerous Road In Colorado

Driving is an essential privilege for many Americans, from getting to school or work or simply running errands. Motorists also have to brave so many frustrations on the road. Sneaky potholes, aging infrastructure, and sluggish traffic are just some of these headaches.

Then, there are treacherous aspects of driving that can strike at any moment. Car crashes, wild weather conditions, and other hazards endanger both drivers and passengers. These incidents are more likely to happen on certain roadways than others, as well, according to an updated study from Travel ALOT.

Writers used data to determine every state's most dangerous road. According to the website, U.S. Highway 160 is the most unsafe road in Colorado. Here's why they chose this stretch of the major highway:

"Colorado's US 160 route doesn't have too many crashes either but when it does have them, it's really bad. There were 111 crashes from 2008 through 2017 and 135 fatalities in total. The total number of fatalities each year is about 11 on this highway. Considering it’s a 1,465-mile highway and a third of it is located in Colorado, things could be a lot worse."

