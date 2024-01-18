Applebee's Offers Year's Worth Of 'Date Night' Passes For Surprising Price

Applebee's will soon offer a year's worth of weekly "date night" passes for a fee of just $200, the restaurant chain announced in a news release shared on Wednesday (January 17).

The new Applebee's Date Night Pass will be available for purchase to select guests on January 22 and is redeemable for up to $30 of food and non-alcoholic beverages during each use for 52 visits between February 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

“We take pride in bringing people together over a hot, delicious, and affordable meal,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s, in the news release. “At Applebee’s, there’s always an occasion to celebrate – whether it’s a first date, friend date, or anniversary with your someone special. Now with our Date Night Pass, a select number of guests can enjoy an incredible year-long deal for any and all occasion!”

Applebee's, which referred to itself as "one of America's premier date night destinations," claimed it was offering the deal amid a 40% increase in dating costs over the past decade. The exclusive pass will be valid at all but 16 of Applebee's nationwide locations and cannot be combined with other promotions offered by the restaurant.

More information about the new Applebee's Date Night Pass can be found online at Applebees.com/DateNightPass.