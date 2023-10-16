Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spotted On Date For Second Night In A Row

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were spotted together in New York City for the second night in a row on Sunday (October 15), the New York Post reports.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were seen holding hands as they left The Waverly Inn in the West Village, one night after both made surprise cameos on the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere and attended the show's overnight afterparty at Catch Steak together. The tight end was also spotted on the sidelines at MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, during his game against the New York Jets earlier in the evening, which Swift reportedly didn't attend.

The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the 'SNL' afterparty at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday morning.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.

Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.

Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.

Other reported celebrity guests at the afterparty event included comedian and longtime former 'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson, who served as the show's host on Saturday (October 14), and his reported new girlfriend, actress Madelyn Cline, as well as Lorne Michaels, Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery and Colin Jost, according to Page Six.

Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer attending three of the Chiefs' last four games.