Historic Restaurant Crowned Washington's 'Most Iconic' Diner

Diners are an indispensable part of America's food landscape. Known for their classic comfort food, friendly hours of operation, and comfy environment, people old and young can find something to enjoy about these rustic establishments. Some of these diners have maintained a healthy customer base for decades solely off their charm, consistency, and delicious menu items.

If you enjoy visiting these diners, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most iconic diner." Writers revealed how they determined their picks plus their thought process:

"To determine the most iconic diner in every state — the one that best typifies the diner genre — 24/7 Tempo reviewed diner listings from numerous food and regional tourism sites. Diner chains, though they are sometimes very good, were eliminated in favor of more traditional places."

Joe Brown's Café was crowned Washington state's most iconic diner! Operating since 1932, many people still visit this restaurant for their belly-busting breakfast platters. One of their most popular dishes is the farmer's skillet, which is a mix of grilled potatoes, peppers, onions, and different meats topped with cheese, country gravy, and two eggs. Writers recommend you try their strawberry crêpe with whipped cream and French dip sandwich, as well.