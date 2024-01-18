Mike Tomlin Addresses Future, Viral Press Conference Incident
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed speculation of his future with the team, as well as a viral press conference incident earlier in the week, while speaking to reporters during exit interviews on Thursday (January 18).
Tomlin, 51, who stormed out of his AFC Wild Card Round postgame press conference when asked about his contract situation, opened Thursday's presser by saying, "I'm in a much better mood today. Anyone have any contract questions?" ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The veteran coach then confirmed that he plans to be back in 2024 and is open to an extension with only one year remaining on his current deal.
Tomlin also confirmed that he plans to look outside the Steelers organization to fill the offensive coordinator position and acknowledged that quarterback Kenny Pickett would enter the offseason as the team's starter with competition.
Mike Tomlin said the Steelers will look outside their organization to hire an offensive coordinator.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024
They also plan to bring in competition for QB Kenny Pickett.
And, with one year remaining on his current deal, Tomlin also is open to a contract extension. https://t.co/NKG9LleHn7
Tomlin reportedly told his players that rumors of a potential departure were untrue and he plans to continue coaching the team in 2024, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday (January 16). The former Super Bowl champion has coached the Steelers since 2007 and has never had a losing record in his 17 seasons with the franchise and is coming off one of his most impressive coaching performances, salvaging a regular season in which offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired by finishing with a three-game winning streak and securing the seventh and final AFC playoff spot before being eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round Monday (January 15) night.
On Sunday (January 14), Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Tomlin would consult with his family before signing a new deal with the Steelers, having never previously gotten to the final year of his contract without already agreeing to an extension. The 51-year-old has a career regular season record of 173-100-2 and a postseason record of 8-10 in 17 seasons with the Steelers.