Mike Tomlin Addresses Future, Viral Press Conference Incident

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addressed speculation of his future with the team, as well as a viral press conference incident earlier in the week, while speaking to reporters during exit interviews on Thursday (January 18).

Tomlin, 51, who stormed out of his AFC Wild Card Round postgame press conference when asked about his contract situation, opened Thursday's presser by saying, "I'm in a much better mood today. Anyone have any contract questions?" ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The veteran coach then confirmed that he plans to be back in 2024 and is open to an extension with only one year remaining on his current deal.

Tomlin also confirmed that he plans to look outside the Steelers organization to fill the offensive coordinator position and acknowledged that quarterback Kenny Pickett would enter the offseason as the team's starter with competition.