Nicki Minaj Reveals Which Song She Could Listen To For The Rest Of Her Life

Everyone has a song that they could listen to forever, a tune that never seems to get old no matter how many times you press repeat. The same can be said for your favorite musicians, including Nicki Minaj, who recently revealed which song she could listen to forever.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (January 16) where she chatted with host Stephen Colbert in a fun exchange during the "Colbert Questionert" segment, answering all kinds of questions from her favorite sandwich to the scariest animal as they audience gets to "peer into the very soul" of the guest, the host joked.

When Colbert asked about the one song she could listen to "for the rest of your life," Minaj thought for a second before happily thinking of the iconic Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The crowd cheered for the reply as she sang some lyrics.

Some other highlights of the segment include when Colbert inquired about the "Starships" rapper's choice for "best sandwich." With no hesitation, she immediately began listing the ingredients: "turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper, oil and vinegar, jalapeños, mayonnaise, mustard, toasted, hero."

She also revealed that the first concert she attended was a memorable one. While watching Jay-Z on stage, the Roc Nation founder brought out Michael Jackson as a surprise guest. Unfortunately for Minaj, the King of Pop didn't sing, he "just kinda popped out of this box and the people went crazy."

Check out all of her answers in the video below.