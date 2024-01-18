Socialite Who Plowed Into Kids While Racing Boyfriend Spotted With Husband

A married Los Angeles socialite accused of "racing" her former Major League Baseball pitcher lover after day-drinking at the time of a crash that killed two young children was spotted arm in arm with her husband shortly after prosecutors revealed the new information in court, the New York Post reports.

Rebecca Grossman, 60, and her husband, famed plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman, were seen walking out of the Van Nuys West Courthouse together on Wednesday (January 17) after the beginning of jury selection in her murder trial. The former magazine publisher faces two counts of second-degree murder and up to 34 years in jail in relation to the deaths of Jacob and Mark Iskander, ages 8 and 11, respectively, after her vehicle plowed into the two brothers while they were at a crosswalk in Westlake Village on September 29, 2020.

Photographers caught the married couple together after police documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times publicly revealed that she had been driving behind Scott Erickson, who she had been drinking cocktails with at a nearby restaurant, just prior to allegedly hitting the children while driving 81 MPH. Prosecutors were given approval to prove that Grossman was having an affair with Erickson following a recent ruling made by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino three years after the incident took place.

The prosecution argued that Grossman and Erickson's alleged relationship was worth detailing in court after claiming her attorneys intended "to argue that the black car that is at issue in this particular scenario is not Erickson's."

“The people intend to put forth evidence that it was, in fact, Erickson,” Los Angeles Prosecutor Jamie Castro told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re not looking to get into any salacious information.”

Grossman's blood sample taken three hours after the crash reportedly registered at 0.08%, which exceeded the legal limit to drive in California. Erickson, 55, who pitched for several MLB teams including the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, was previously charged with a misdemeanor, but had his case resolved and was instead ordered to participate in a PSA for high school students regarding driving safely in February 2022.