What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in Tennessee is Williamson County, with a population around 242,000, median home value of $497,500, median household income of $116,492 and median rent price of $1,670.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in Tennessee:

"Williamson County, in west-central Tennessee, has its state's highest average income, lowest poverty rate, and is the only county where more than 50% of adults have at least a bachelor's degree, according to a study by the nonprofit Sycamore Institute. Once the site of a Saturn auto-making plant, Spring Hill, Tennessee, is slated to be a battery manufacturing site for electric vehicles. Local attractions include the Arrington Vineyards, the Carnton historic house and museum, and The Carter House Civil War command post."

