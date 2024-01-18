WATCH: Rare Crocodile Spotted Sunbathing At South Florida Condo Complex

By Zuri Anderson

January 18, 2024

American Crocodiles (Crocodylus acutus) at Mangrove close to a Beach in Costa Rica
Photo: Kryssia Campos / Moment / Getty Images

Residents living at a South Florida condominium complex are on edge after a scaly visitor decided to sunbathe on the property. An eight-foot crocodile was spotted on a floating dock at Bay Colony Club in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning (January 15), according to WFTS.

Reporters said people crowded around to snap pictures of the rare creature soaking up the sun. Because the incident happened on a federal holiday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wasn't available to respond to the incident.

“I saw a crowd of people down there and couldn’t believe it,” Frank Colletti, a resident, told the news station.

Witnesses said this wasn't the first time the crocodile, which is tagged, came around the property. Residents claim it appeared a couple of weeks ago at a pier in Pompano Beach.

"I noticed it has an orange tag on it so it’s definitely tagged," Colletti noted.

FWC was called out to the dock on Tuesday (January 16) to check on the crocodile, WFTS reported. Officials reportedly said they couldn't do anything about the reptile since it was a protected species, another resident told NBC 6. Wildlife officers claim the crocodile could stick around for weeks before it moves on.

