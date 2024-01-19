5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Friday (January 19), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Salcha and centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles). An estimated 1,224 residents said they felt the earthquake as of Friday evening, the USGS reported.

Friday's earthquake is the latest of several to hit Alaska in recent months.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Port Alexander last Friday (January 12), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Port Alexander and centered at a depth of 73 kilometers (about 45.7 miles).

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Adak -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- and centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles) on December 21. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16.