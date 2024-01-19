Decision Made On Interim Coach Antonio Pierce's Future With Raiders

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Diamond Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly "working on a deal" to retain interim coach Antonio Pierce as their official full-time head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport on Friday (January 19).

Pierce, 45, led the Raiders to a 5-4 record following the firing of Josh McDaniels in October. The former NFL linebacker received strong support from several players, including All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams

["Interim no more: The #Raiders are working on a deal with Antonio Pierce to retain him as the 23rd head coach in franchise history, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After going 5-4 down the stretch, Pierce gets the full-time job, which is welcome news to many, including Maxx Crosby," Garofolo wrote on his X account.

Earlier this month, Adams said Pierce had his "vote" and Crosby added that "that's basically how the whole locker room feels."

"There's only 32 [NFL] head coaches in the whole world, so you've got to find a leader of men. And when you've got one of them in the building currently, I don't know why you would let them go," Crosby said on January 4 via ESPN.

Pierce reportedly received interest from the Tennessee Titans, who requested to interview him for their head coaching position earlier this month, Rapoport wrote on his X account at the time.

