Decision Made On Interim Coach Antonio Pierce's Future With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly "working on a deal" to retain interim coach Antonio Pierce as their official full-time head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport on Friday (January 19).

Pierce, 45, led the Raiders to a 5-4 record following the firing of Josh McDaniels in October. The former NFL linebacker received strong support from several players, including All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams

