Decision Made On Ravens TE Mark Andrews' Status For AFC Divisional Game
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2024
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is not expected to be activated for the team's AFC Division Round Game against the Houston Texans on Saturday (January 20), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Andrews, 28, has been inactive since suffering an ankle injury during the Ravens' 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 12.
"Not yet: The #Ravens are not expected to activate star TE Mark Andrews from Injured Reserve to play against the #Texans, as he’s not quite ready to return from a significant ankle injury. Perhaps next week, as a potential AFC Championship Game appearance was always the goal," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Not yet: The #Ravens are not expected to activate star TE Mark Andrews from Injured Reserve to play against the #Texans, as he’s not quite ready to return from a significant ankle injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2024
Perhaps next week, as a potential AFC Championship Game appearance was always the goal. pic.twitter.com/PRqnn2eIYz
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had previously said that Andrews' status was "still up in the air" after Thursday's (January 18) practice via ESPN. Andrews told reporters his playing status would depend on "how I feel at the end of the day."
"Just knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go. If I feel like I'm close but not there, [I'll] let these guys go and hopefully get [there] next weekend," Andrews said via ESPN.
Andrews recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns -- the most receiving among any Ravens player -- during the 2023 season. The former Oklahoma standout was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and selected to the Pro Bowl three times in 2019, 2021 and 2022.