Decision Made On Ravens TE Mark Andrews' Status For AFC Divisional Game

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is not expected to be activated for the team's AFC Division Round Game against the Houston Texans on Saturday (January 20), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Andrews, 28, has been inactive since suffering an ankle injury during the Ravens' 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 12.

"Not yet: The #Ravens are not expected to activate star TE Mark Andrews from Injured Reserve to play against the #Texans, as he’s not quite ready to return from a significant ankle injury. Perhaps next week, as a potential AFC Championship Game appearance was always the goal," Rapoport wrote on his X account.