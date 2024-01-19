Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Went Into 'Critical Septic Shock' On Vacation
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 19, 2024
Actress Ashley Park has shared a scary health update with her fans. On Friday, January 19th, the Emily in Paris star took to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalized at the end of 2023 due to "critical septic shock" while vacationing in the Maldives.
"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," she wrote alongside photos from the hospital. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."
Park went on to give her boyfriend and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman for staying by her side through the health scare. "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," she wrote. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."
After thanking the resort she stayed at "for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support," Park continued, "I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst."