Actress Ashley Park has shared a scary health update with her fans. On Friday, January 19th, the Emily in Paris star took to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalized at the end of 2023 due to "critical septic shock" while vacationing in the Maldives.

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," she wrote alongside photos from the hospital. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."