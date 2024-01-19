Historic Restaurant Crowned Florida's 'Most Iconic' Diner

Diners are an indispensable part of America's food landscape. Known for their classic comfort food, friendly hours of operation, and comfy environment, people old and young can find something to enjoy about these rustic establishments. Some of these diners have maintained a healthy customer base for decades solely off their charm, consistency, and delicious menu items.

If you enjoy visiting these diners, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most iconic diner." Writers revealed how they determined their picks plus their thought process:

"To determine the most iconic diner in every state — the one that best typifies the diner genre — 24/7 Tempo reviewed diner listings from numerous food and regional tourism sites. Diner chains, though they are sometimes very good, were eliminated in favor of more traditional places."

Angel’s Dining Car was crowned Florida's most iconic diner! Known as the oldest operating diner in the state, many people still visit this restaurant for their fresh burgers and homey feel. Writers recommend you try their “For Real Men Only 1 lb. Burger" and clam strip basket.