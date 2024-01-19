Madonna Sued By Concertgoers On Celebration Tour

Madonna is being sued by fans for starting three of her New York City Celebration Tour shows later than scheduled. According to Billboard, concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden filed a federal class action lawsuit against the Queen of Pop in Brooklyn on Wednesday, January 17th.

The complaint claims that Madonna breached her contract with attendees and violated New York state laws by starting three of her December shows past 10:30 P.M., two hours past the scheduled 8:30 P.M. start time. The attorneys for the fans say that Madonna's lateness is "a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

Fellows and Hadden said that they "would not have paid for their tickets had they known that the concerts would start after 10:30 p.m.” They added that having to leave Barclays Center after 1:00 A.M. meant that fans were "left stranded in the middle of the night,” and some were “confronted with limited public transportation." They also expressed frustration with the late start time because the concert took place "on a weeknight,” which meant they “had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

Madonna isn't the only one getting heat in this lawsuit. Live Nation and Barclays Center are also listed as defendants. The lawsuit claims that concert organizers should have known that Madonna often takes the stage late and should have warned fans.

“Madonna has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late,” attorneys for Fellows and Hadden wrote per Billboard. “This history occurred throughout her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour, her 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, and prior tours, where Madonna continuously started her concerts over two hours late.”