Madonna Thanks Friend Who 'Saved Her Life' During Near-Death Experience

Madonna is feeling grateful for a friend who came to her aid and saved her life earlier this year. During the Queen of Pop's recent Celebration Tour show in New York this weekend, Madonna took a moment to shout out the friend who found her unresponsive in her bathroom earlier this year.

“There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital,” Madonna told the crowd at Barclays Center per Music News. "I don’t even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU.”

In June, music fans were distraught when it was revealed Madonna had been rushed to the ICU after being found unresponsive due to a serious bacterial infection. Luckily, the entertainer recovered and postponed the initial dates of her Celebration tour to heal.

According to a fan account, Madonna went on to tell the crowd, "she saved my life," referring to her friend, Shavawn. Fans posed for photos with her at the arena and thanked her for saving their favorite artist's life.

Madonna's Celebration Tour kicked off in October following the postponement of her North American dates. During opening night, Madonna opened up about her health scare. "I didn't think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me," Madonna told the crowd per People. "I forgot five years of my life, or my death, I don't really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time," she said referring to her kids Lourdes, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and Stella and Estere, 11. "If you want to know my secret and you want to know how I pulled through and survived, I thought, I have to be there for my children. I have to survive for them."