Fans were immediately obsessed with the video, taking to the comments section to react. "Rosalie Salvatore ??!!" one fan wrote, referring to both Reed and Somerhalder's characters. "this healed something in me," another commented. Reed even reacted with a crying laughing emoji to one fan who commented, "'How many times did you watch this?' me: 'yes.'" Somerhalder also popped up in the comments section to praise his wife, writing, "You are my Romance Empire!!!!!"

Reed and Somerhalder started dating in 2014. In 2015 they confirmed their engagement and married on April 26th that year in Malibu California. In 2017, they announced they were expecting their first child. On July 25th, 2017, Reed gave birth to their daughter Bodhi Soleil. In 2023, they announced they had welcomed a son.

The couple recently stepped out for the premiere of Common Ground, a documentary about sustainable, eco-friendly farming which they executive produced. “I loved what I did for a really long time,” Somerhalder told E! News about stepping away from acting and living on a farm with his family. “I don’t miss any of it. I love making films, and I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”