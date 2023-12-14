Taylor Lautner Dishes On 'Difficult' 'Twilight' Rivalry With Rob Pattinson

Were you Team Edward or Team Jacob? Twilight star Taylor Lautner has opened up about how the central rivalry of the franchise affected his relationship with costar Robert Pattinson.

During the actor's recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he revealed he wasn't the biggest fan of the popular Team Edward vs. Team Jacob discussion. “I don’t know for him, but for me at least it definitely, like, especially at the age I was at, like, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn’t,” he told the show's host Alex Cooper per Page Six. “But it’s hard not to sometimes. But, yeah, it was a little difficult.”

Latuner went on to add, “I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me but then this half, you know, booing me and cheering [for Rob], but then us having to have some sort of friendship. It was difficult.”

The actor also shared that he and Pattinson never became super close throughout the franchise's run from 2008 to 2012. “We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans,” Lautner revealed. However, that didn't mean that the two didn't get along. The actor made sure to add that Pattinson (who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse), “was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.”

