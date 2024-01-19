What sets one area apart from another when searching for a place to call home? For some, it may be proximity and access to exciting nightlife, fun entertainment venues and a delicious restaurant scene. Others may determine that affordability and a lower cost of living are the keys to a great place to live. When it comes down to it, it's likely some combination of all factors that influences a decision to settle down.

According a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in in North Carolina is Wake County, with a population over 1.1 million, median home value of $324,500, median household income of $88,471 and median rent price of $1,276.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the best county to live in North Carolina:

"Raleigh, North Carolina, is both the county seat of Wake County and the state's capital. The county is home to the North Carolina Museum of Art, the Marbles Kids Museum, the North Carolina Railway Museum, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It's also home to the North Carolina State University, making it one of the key cities in the state's Research Triangle region."

See the full list of best counties to live in at stacker.com.