WATCH: Saweetie Reveals Name Of Long-Awaited Track, Shares Fierce Teaser

Saweetie is back and has already set the bar high with the release of a fierce teaser for her upcoming single.

The "Best Friend" rapper took to Instagram to share video footage from the highly-anticipated single, revealing the title as "Immortal Freestyle." Sounding the alarm on "icy szn," Saweetie will release the track in its entirety on Monday, January 22, at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Fans expressed their excitement and support in the comment section screaming, "YESSSSSSSSSS FINALLYYYY AHHHH LETSSSS GOOOOOOOOO," and "finally the return of pretty b**** music!" The forthcoming single signals the importance of knowing your self-worth and surrounding yourself with an unstoppable "clique of bad b******."