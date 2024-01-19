WATCH: Saweetie Reveals Name Of Long-Awaited Track, Shares Fierce Teaser

By Logan DeLoye

January 19, 2024

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Saweetie is back and has already set the bar high with the release of a fierce teaser for her upcoming single.

The "Best Friend" rapper took to Instagram to share video footage from the highly-anticipated single, revealing the title as "Immortal Freestyle." Sounding the alarm on "icy szn," Saweetie will release the track in its entirety on Monday, January 22, at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Fans expressed their excitement and support in the comment section screaming, "YESSSSSSSSSS FINALLYYYY AHHHH LETSSSS GOOOOOOOOO," and "finally the return of pretty b**** music!" The forthcoming single signals the importance of knowing your self-worth and surrounding yourself with an unstoppable "clique of bad b******."

The icy queen sings:

“People tried to count me out, they clearly couldn’t add right/I might not know everything but b*****, I KNOW DAS RIGHT!/Clique of bad b****** wit me, it’s gon’ be a good night/My n***** ain’t in movies but they always seem to act right.”

The teaser features Saweetie driving down the road in a stunning black leather fit with sparkly silver accents as she drops line after line of pure genius. According to HipHopDX, the fiery new single might even include a "subtle jab" at recent ex YG.

In the track, Saweetie references "act right," which was the title of a 2013 YG track with Yo Gotti and Jeezy. Regardless of the meaning behind the lyric, one thing is for sure, "Immortal Freestyle" is not even out yet and has already brought the heat!

Saweetie
