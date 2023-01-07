Kodak Black Admits He Cried When Saweetie Picked Quavo Over Him

Saweetie and Migos rapper Quavo were first linked in September 2018 when rumors swirled about the two "testing the waters as a couple" at New York Fashion Week, XXL Mag reports. After that, their relationship went public on social media. It wasn't until March 2021 that the couple split up. The "ICY GRL" rapper confirmed the breakup on Twitter at the time. "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women," she said.

She even lashed out at rumors that she was dating Lil Baby shortly after breaking up with Quavo in her song "Don't Say Nothin'":

"Why n----- always speakin' on who I'm fuckin' on?/He must've got excited when I FaceTimed with nothin' on/Them same lips that's yappin' be the ones I nutted on/A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin' on?/That's light, better check my net worth/Post a pic' in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt/That's what I get for kissin' on these frogs/He got mad and told my business to the blogs"