Watch Vince Staples Hilariously Promote New Show Walking Around Hollywood

Vince Staples is taking it to the streets of Hollywood in order to promote his new show.

The rapper promoted his upcoming Netflix series The Vince Staples Show by walking around Hollywood Boulevard and asking the question, "Who is Vince Staples?" On Thursday (January 18), he shared a new promo video on X (formerly Twitter) of the hilarious results, captioning the clip, "The Vince Staples Show is by the people and FOR the people. So we promote it amongst the people."

Staples opened the video by joking he "used to walk down these streets amongst the crackheads, and now we on Netflix" before jumping into street-side interviews asking people to tune in, including one hilarious moment he was made speechless when he asked one man his "inspirations for everyday life" and he replied "to be able to watch Vince Staples on Netflix." Apparently this was the exact right answer as Staples turned to the camera and said, "I promise you we don't make this s--- up."

"If you like Black people, make some noise! We have no budget for marketing," he joked. "Because of that, we on Hollywood Boulevard handing out gift cards for Netflix. Please watch our show because if you don't, we might be broke."

Other standout moments include when one kid tried to tell a "Your momma" joke and when another man had no clue who Staples was so the rapper described himself as a 6-foot-3 former NBA Laker.

Watch the video below. Warning: Contains strong language.