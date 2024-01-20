On Saturday, an individual was arrested for attempting to break into Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City.

Responding to a call about a "disorderly person" on Franklin Street, the police found the suspect attempting to open a building door at the location.

While the police didn't confirm his intent to enter Swift's residence, eyewitnesses reported his presence at her door around 1 p.m., also indicating suspicious behavior over the past few weeks.

Residents observed the individual lurking, sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking, and creating discomfort in the neighborhood. Despite multiple calls to the police, action was only taken when the man attempted entry. Once on the scene, the police spoke with him civilly before taking him into custody, revealing an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

Photographs taken during booking showed the bearded individual wearing a tan hoodie and khaki pants. The police disclosed that he remains in custody due to the active warrant, with no release information available. Swift's representatives have not commented on the incident.

It seems likely that Swift was at her residence during the attempted break-in, as witnessed by three of her bodyguards earlier in the day.

Swift, expected at a Chiefs game on Sunday, remains vigilant after a previous 2019 incident involving another attempted break-in at her Tribeca residence. The individual in that case received a prison sentence, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the Grammy-winning artist in ensuring her safety and privacy.