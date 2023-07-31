Fans are speculating about Harry Styles’ current relationship status after the 29-year-old singer was recently seen sporting a new tattoo of his ex’s name.

The tattoo, which reads "Olivia," has sparked conversation on social media about the nature of his relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, nearly eight months after their very public breakup.

On Friday, during a boat hangout in Bolsena, Italy, with high-profile companions television personality James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, along with runway model Jacquelyn Jablonski and longtime friend Xander Ritz, Styles was captured rocking the new italic ink on his thigh by Page Six and TMZ.

Styles and Wilde had been in a highly publicized relationship for two years, which began during the filming of Wilde’s 2022 directorial project Don't Worry Darling. The pair called it quits sometime around the end of last year, citing busy schedules and conflicting priorities as the reasons behind their split.

While Styles has yet to address the tattoo directly, his fan base is throwing around a couple guesses regarding its meaning. For one, it could be a symbol of Styles’ enduring friendship with Wilde or a signifier of a deeper, more permanent connection between the two.

On the other hand, “Olivia” could be dedicated to the 2015 One Direction track of the same name. The ninth song on the boy band’s Made in the A.M. album was co-written by songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan along with Styles. No other One Direction member was involved in the songwriting process for the tune.