Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift's Status For Travis' Playoff Game Revealed

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and pop superstar Taylor Swift are all reportedly expected to attendance in support of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during his AFC Divisional Round Game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sunday (January 21) night, a "source close to the Chiefs" confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine exclusively on Saturday (January 20).

The elder Kelce's expected attendance comes days after he teased it while addressing reporters during the Eagles' exit interviews on Wednesday (January 17).

"I don't know, that's one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it's unscheduled. So, you know, obviously, my brother's still in the playoffs. I don't get to watch him play very often, maybe I'll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week," he said.

Jason's expected attendance comes also amid reports of his possible retirement.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”

Swift is also reportedly expected to attend Sunday's game after going viral during the Chiefs' Wild Card Round win last week. Sunday's game would mark the first time Jason was seen publicly with the pop superstar since she began dating his brother last year.

The Chiefs and Bills will kickoff their AFC Divisional Round matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET.