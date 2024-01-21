PHOTOS: ZAYN Shocks Fans With New Hair Cut At Paris Fashion Week

ZAYN made his first public appearance this decade at the Kenzo fashion show and surprised fans with a new haircut!

According to Page Six, the "PILLOWTALK" artist attended multiple Paris Fashion Week shows this past weekend, rocking a "new short hair cut" just hours after being seen with a totally different hairstyle.

Somewhere in between the Loewe Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, and the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 (both on Saturday, January 20), the standout found time to re-style his hair, trimming the top and getting rid of the boyish blonde. Page Six was quick to mention former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles making similar hairstyle choices just a few months prior.

Fans took to social media in support of the fresh look saying, "I’m in love with short hair Zayn," and, "He looks gorgeous as always and even younger." Clearly smitten with the cut, another fan commented, "Zayn Malik chopping his hair and casually walking out like boy do you even realize how gorgeous you are?" And we couldn't agree more.