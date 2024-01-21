Ron DeSantis Drops Out Of GOP Presidential Race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he's dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination in a video shared on his X account Sunday (January 21).

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it, but I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign,” DeSantis said.

“Winston Churchill once remarked that success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts. While this campaign has ended, the mission continues down here in Florida. We will continue to show the country, how to lead. Thank you and God bless."