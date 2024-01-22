Ex-Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera To Interview With NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 22, 2024
Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly set to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday (January 22).
Rivera, 62, who has worked as head coach for both the Commanders and Carolina Panthers since 2011, previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and then-San Diego Chargers and the Eagles' linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003.
"Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources. The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense," Fowler wrote on his X account.
Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024
The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense. pic.twitter.com/oZCDKb6nTc
Rivera was fired by the Commanders earlier this month. The 62-year-old went 26-40 during his four-year tenure, which included one division title during his first season, though never finishing with a winning record.
Rivera previously coached the Panthers to four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season, and is the franchise's all-time winningest coach at 76-63-1 in nine seasons, winning the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award in 2013 and 2015.
The Eagles fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai after previously demoting him during the team's regular-season struggles. Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who took over defensive coordinator duties after Desai's demotion, was also reportedly let go after the team opted to move with his one-year contract set to expire, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.