Ex-Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera To Interview With NFL Team: Report

Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly set to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday (January 22).

Rivera, 62, who has worked as head coach for both the Commanders and Carolina Panthers since 2011, previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and then-San Diego Chargers and the Eagles' linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003.

"Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources. The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense," Fowler wrote on his X account.