Fat Joe Says He's Responsible For Nelly & Ashanti Reunion

Nelly and Ashanti shocked fans last year when they reignited their romance about a decade after it fizzled out. Not only that, but they are expecting their first child together. Now, we may know if there was actually a Cupid working their magic to bring the two back together.

Fat Joe is taking the credit for Nelly and Ashanti's reunion, claiming in a recent Instagram Live that the rekindled romance is a result of Joe bringing Nelly out as a surprise guest during his 2021 Verzuz battle against Ja Rule, per HipHopDX. He even joked that he should get a percentage of their child because he brought them back together.

"I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn't for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that's when they saw each other and energy connected again," he said, adding, "That's when he said, 'I gotta have her.' He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there."

According to Joe, who said he "[didn't] know why they fell out," Nelly did end up approaching Ashanti, saying, "He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice."

Nelly confirmed in September 2023 that he and Ashanti were "cool again" and back together after dating off and on from 2003 to 2013, saying that the reunion "surprised both of us." In November, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are expecting their first child together sometime this year.