Lindsay Lohan Is Reuniting With 'Mean Girls' Costar In Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan's next project with Netflix has been revealed and it'll see her reunite with one of her Mean Girls costars. On Monday, January 22nd, Deadline reported that Lohan is set to star in a new holiday romantic comedy called Our Little Secret. This will be the second project in her two-picture deal with Netflix; the first was 2022's Falling For Christmas with Chord Overstreet.

According to Deadline, the new film will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan, Brian Unger, and her Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows.

The film is currently in production and centers on "two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings," per Deadline. The film was written by Hailey DeDominicis and is being directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure).

Lohan most recently made a cameo in the new film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. She also attended the premiere and reunited with writer and creator Tina Fey. The original Cady Heron and the writer of the beloved rom-com posed together for the cameras for the first time since the original Mean Girls premiered in 2004.

During the premiere, Lohan was asked if she was a "cool mom" after welcoming her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. "I hope so!" she told People at the premiere on Monday night, January 8th. On Monday, July 17th, Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where the couple currently resides, and they named him Luai.