Lions Signing Three-Time Pro Bowler Ahead Of NFC Championship: Report

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly signing with the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFC Championship Game, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 22).

"Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Lions, per sources. Ertz will start out on the practice squad, with plans to potentially elevate him for the NFC Championship Game. A boost for the final stretch," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Ertz, 33, has been a free agent since being waived by the Arizona Cardinals in November. The reported signing comes after No. 2 tight end Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's (January 21) win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.

"Detroit lost No. 2 tight end Brock Wright to a forearm injury Sunday. Now they add Ertz, who reunites with his former TEs coach from Arizona, Steve Heiden, and should be able to get up to speed quickly," Pelissero wrote.