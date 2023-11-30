Cardinals Make Surprise Decision On Zach Ertz's NFL Future

The Arizona Cardinals have waived veteran tight end Zach Ertz, his friend and former teammate, CBS Sports analyst J.J. Watt, first reported on Thursday (November 30).

Watt jokingly tweeted that he was trying to "steal" ESPN insider Adam Schefter's "job for a day" before revealing the move.

"Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day... TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring," Watt wrote.

Schefter responded shortly after, confirming that the Cardinals and Ertz were "mutually parting ways."