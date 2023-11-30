Cardinals Make Surprise Decision On Zach Ertz's NFL Future

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2023

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have waived veteran tight end Zach Ertz, his friend and former teammate, CBS Sports analyst J.J. Watt, first reported on Thursday (November 30).

Watt jokingly tweeted that he was trying to "steal" ESPN insider Adam Schefter's "job for a day" before revealing the move.

"Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day... TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring," Watt wrote.

Schefter responded shortly after, confirming that the Cardinals and Ertz were "mutually parting ways."

Ertz, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last November, made seven starts for the Cardinals in 2023, recording 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, $31.65 million extension with the Cardinals during the 2022 offseason after being acquired by the franchise in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2021 season.

Ertz was selected by Philadelphia at No. 35 overall in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, which included the 2017 season in which the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Ertz is also the husband of retired former USWNT midfielder and U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Julie Ertz, who gave birth to their first child last year.

