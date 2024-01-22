McDonald's Finally Revealed The Truth About Their Coca-Cola

McDonald's Coca-Cola: a modern mystery.

What makes it taste better in comparison to the Coca-Cola served at other fast-food chains? Customers around the world have been asking this question for decades. If you've tried McDonald's Coca-Cola, you know exactly what we're talking about, and now, we have the answer.

According to People, McDonald's recently revealed why their Coca-Cola tastes crisper, more refreshing, and just all around better than the rest. To really understand how this menu item can be so much more exceptional than its fast-food rivals, we must start from the very beginning.

The Delivery:

Many fast-food joints get their Coca-Cola syrup delivered in plastic bags, but McDonald's receives its shipments in stainless steel tanks. This special treatment can be traced back to an agreement made in 1955 between McDonald's creator Ray Kroc and the owner of Coca-Cola. So, as you can see, the fast-food restaurant chain has an advantage against competitors before the product is even prepared.

The Process:

Ok, so McDonald's has their syrup shipped in fancy containers, but that can't be it...right? Right. The global fast food empire prides itself in cleaning their soda fountains with filtered water versus tap water. This increases and holds the quality of the syrup and the carbonation of the cola as it runs through the machine. People mentioned that the filtered water and Coca-Cola syrup are "pre-chilled" before being put into the fountain machines.

The chain will even add extra syrup after the entire process is complete to ensure the "perfect ratio of syrup to frozen water" when ice is added to the drink.

The Details:

Just when you thought a fountain drink couldn't get any more complex, McDonalds swooped in with straw width. Yes, we are officially discussing the width of straws now. It might seem like such a minor detail, but clearly it makes a difference. The fast-food chain's straws are wider than straws found at their competitor's locations so that the "Coke taste can hit your taste buds" more efficiently.

Conclusion:

All of these factors combined make McDonald's Coca-Cola the delicious, unrivaled marvel that it is today. Do you enjoy McDonald's Coca-Cola?