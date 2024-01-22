Papa Roach Recruit Chris Daughtry To Help Sing One Of Their Biggest Hits

By Katrina Nattress

January 23, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

During the Nashville stop of “The Revolutions Live Tour," Papa Roach surprised fans by bringing out Chris Daughtry for a special performance of their hit single "Scars." Now, that version of the song is available for everyone to hear.

“Joining voices with the legendary Chris Daughtry on 'Scars'' was not only a surprise for fans at a sold out show, but the live recording was so great that we wanted to share it with the world,” Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a statement. “Immediately, Chris was all-in on this track also benefitting the [American Foundation for Suicide Prevention] AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide - a cause that means so much to us both.”

“It was an honor to perform this classic which has been a personal favorite with my friend Jacoby and the boys when they came to Nashville," Daughtry added. "It’s an even greater honor that it is being used to do some good for an organization that is close to my heart.”

In October, Papa Roach donated $155,000 to AFSP's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign during the final tour date in Denver. In 2021, Daughtry's daughter died by suicide.

Listen to "Scars feat. Chris Daughter (Live)" below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available through the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or texting TALK to 741-741.

Papa Roach
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.