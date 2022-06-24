Chris Daughtry Opens About Death Of Daughter: 'I Beat Myself Up A Lot'

Nearly eight months after the sudden death of his daughter, Chris Daughtry is opening up about the "guilt" he feels of not doing enough.

Daughtry stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (June 23) where he spoke to his fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson about grieving the loss of his daughter, Hannah Price, as well as his mother, both of whom passed away within a short span of time in late 2021.

"I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently – the common denominator in both is the guilt," he said. "The 'I wish I would have said this. I wish I would've done this. I wish I would've called more.'"

He added, "Those moments of guilt are the hardest because you can't do anything about it. There's always going to be reminders of what you could've done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it."

Daughtry and his wife Deanna confirmed that Price, who along with her brother Griffin were Deanna's children from a previous relationship, died on November 12, 2021 at the age of 25. After an investigation, it was determined that she died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics at her Tennessee home, per People. Her family said she had struggled with mental illness for years and was "in and out of therapy and treatment centers."

After her death, Daughtry shared an emotional tribute to his daughter on Instagram, saying he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" over the "devastating loss."

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodby and I was processing it privately," he said. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family. ... Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.