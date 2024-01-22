The Last Dinner Party Announce North American Tour: See The Dates

The Last Dinner Party stunned the crowd at iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO earlier this month, and the UK rockers are coming back to North America this spring to continue winning the hearts of Americans. On Monday (January 22), they announced a 20-date tour that kicks off in Mexico City on March 19 and wraps up August 7 in Salt Lake City, with some festival dates sprinkled in including Coachella.

See a full list of North American tour dates below.

The Last Dinner Party North American Tour Dates

03/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

03/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/22 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

03/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *

03/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

03/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Studio TD *

03/30 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

03/31 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre *

04/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

04/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/09 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

04/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

04/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

04/13 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *

04/20 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

07/31 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/02 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/06 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

* = w/Miss Grit