The Last Dinner Party Announce North American Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
January 23, 2024
The Last Dinner Party stunned the crowd at iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO earlier this month, and the UK rockers are coming back to North America this spring to continue winning the hearts of Americans. On Monday (January 22), they announced a 20-date tour that kicks off in Mexico City on March 19 and wraps up August 7 in Salt Lake City, with some festival dates sprinkled in including Coachella.
See a full list of North American tour dates below.
The Last Dinner Party North American Tour Dates
03/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
03/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/22 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
03/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale Boston *
03/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
03/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Studio TD *
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *
03/31 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre *
04/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *
04/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
04/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *
04/09 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *
04/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *
04/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *
04/13 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
04/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *
04/20 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
07/31 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
08/02 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/06 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
* = w/Miss Grit