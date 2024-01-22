Videos Show Bills Fans Pelting Mahomes, Chiefs With Snowballs

Multiple videos show Buffalo Bills fans pelting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates with snowballs during and after the AFC Divisional Round Game at Highmark Stadium Sunday (January 21) night.

The live CBS Sports broadcast showed a clip in which a snowball appeared to nearly hit Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he attempted to catch a pass in the end zone in the second quarter. The Bills' fans frustration grew after the team lost to Chiefs, 27-24, which marked the third time Buffalo was eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City since 2020.

Mahomes was shown attempting to give a young fan his gloves and dodging snowballs as he ran over to the child as the CBS Sports broadcast went off-air. Another video shared by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe showed several snowballs being thrown toward Mahomes and his teammates as they exited through the tunnel.