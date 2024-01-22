Videos Show Bills Fans Pelting Mahomes, Chiefs With Snowballs

By Jason Hall

January 22, 2024

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Multiple videos show Buffalo Bills fans pelting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates with snowballs during and after the AFC Divisional Round Game at Highmark Stadium Sunday (January 21) night.

The live CBS Sports broadcast showed a clip in which a snowball appeared to nearly hit Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he attempted to catch a pass in the end zone in the second quarter. The Bills' fans frustration grew after the team lost to Chiefs, 27-24, which marked the third time Buffalo was eliminated from the playoffs by Kansas City since 2020.

Mahomes was shown attempting to give a young fan his gloves and dodging snowballs as he ran over to the child as the CBS Sports broadcast went off-air. Another video shared by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe showed several snowballs being thrown toward Mahomes and his teammates as they exited through the tunnel.

"Patrick Mahomes - the man who has led the Chiefs to 6 AFC Championship Games in 6 seasons - runs off field a winner again with unhappy snowball-yielding Bills fans greeting him," Wolfe wrote on his X account.

Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 215 yards and two touchdowns -- both caught by tight end Travis Kelce, who recording five receptions for 75 yards -- on 17 of 23 passing. Running back Isiah Pacheco recorded 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and kicker Harrison Butker went 2 for 2 on field goal attempts and 3 for 3 on extra point attempts.

The Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance with Sunday's win.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.