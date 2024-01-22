WATCH: Bull On The Loose Charges At People, Cars In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
January 22, 2024
Newly-released body camera footage shows Florida deputies and cowboys having a precarious time wrangling an escaped bull. Video shared by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Saturday (January 20) revealed the tense encounter, including instances where the bull charged at people and rammed vehicles.
Deputies responded to the 6500 block of 12th Street after they got a call about a loose bull on Saturday, January 13. The unsecured bovine was still on the property but was heading toward the road, according to officials.
"He's not very friendly, is he?" a deputy is heard asking a cowboy. "He's not that happy."
One clip shows a deputy cracking the whip at the bull, who appears unphased and moos in response. Another part of the video captured a moment where the bull charged at someone and jostled them around. When a car pulls up to separate the bull from the person, the creature then headbutts the vehicle and even lifts it off the ground a bit.
Authorities said it took them two hours to contain the bull and had to resort to using tranquilizer darts to immobilize it. After the bull was sedated, the animal was taken back to its paddock and secured. Officials added the bull made a full recovery from the chemical immobilization.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
