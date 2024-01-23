2 Ohio Restaurants Named Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2024

The new year is in full swing, giving foodies with a resolution to sample even more flavorful and memorable bites the chance to dine at some truly incredible restaurants.

Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024, and the list is filled with restaurants specializing in "exciting culinary trends" like unique noodle dishes, bold Latin cuisine and Korean-fusion dishes, among others. Among the best restaurants to eat at in the new year are a couple eateries in Ohio.

Coming in at No. 13, Express Deli near Cleveland is a great place to stop if you're craving a sandwich, especially their popular Reuben Wrap, Pastrami Wrap or Corned Beef Sandwich. Kung Fu Noodle, near Dayton, placed No. 92 on the list and is a must-try for anyone who enjoys authentic Asian noodle soup.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Corned beef gets the royal treatment at [Express Deli]. Pierre Aboukhaled, who owns the shop with his wife, Maha, rises extra early to make their top-selling meat, which is chilled overnight and sliced cold the next day. 'That keeps in the moisture,' says their son, Micho, who joined the business in 2015. The TLC this family lavishes on the city's favorite cold cut has earned them a loyal following for the past 25 years."

"For a taste of a legendary hand-pulled noodle soup that originated in the Tang Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago, look no further than Kung Fu Noodle. The restaurant's chefs are trained in Lanzhou (a capital city in northwest China), where key ingredients are also sourced for the signature Classic Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup (hand-stretched noodles, braised beef, sliced white radish, green garlic, and cilantro). The noodles are 'chew and perfectly cooked,' notes Yelp Elite Minji K."

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the best restaurants for the new year.