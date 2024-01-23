2024 Oscar Nominations Revealed: See The Full List

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 23, 2024

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been revealed. On Tuesday morning (January 23rd), Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards. As expected Oppenheimer and Barbie were among the most nominated receiving 13 and 8 respectively. Other top nominees include Poor Things starring Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon, and American Fiction.

There was one glaring snub for pop music fans. While Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" are both up for Best Original Song, their fellow Barbie soundtrack artist Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" was left out of the category.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will air live Sunday, March 10th on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the fourth time.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Original Score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Original Song

  • "The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
  • "I'm Just Ken," Barbie
  • "It Never Went Away," American Symphony
  • "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
  • "What Was I Made For?" Barbie

Best Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Production Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Best Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Best International Feature
  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers' Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
