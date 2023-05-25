Dua Lipa Returns With A Disco Banger For The 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Dua Lipa is back with another disco banger! On Thursday, May 25th, the pop star dropped her new single "Dance the Night" along with its glittery music video. The song, which will be featured on the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack, marks Dua's first new music as a solo artist since 2020. According to her Instagram post after the song dropped, she wrote it with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Ailin.

"Watch me dance, dance the night away/ My hеart could be burning but you won't see it on my face/ Watch me dancе, dance the night away/ I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place," she sings on the track, which wouldn't sound out of place on her last album Future Nostalgia.