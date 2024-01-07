Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Win Their 2nd Golden Globe
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 8, 2024
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have taken home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, January 7th, the siblings accepted the award for their smash hit "What Was I Made For?" written for one of the biggest movies of 2023, Greta Gerwig's Barbie. This is their second Golden Globe. In 2022, they took home the same award for their song "No Time To Die."
"Thank you to my brother Finneas," Eilish, showing off her new red and black hair, started off her speech with her brother standing behind her. "You are the reason I am who I am." The singer-songwriter went on to thank the film's director, Gerwig, and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. "I wanna thank Margot for being Margot," she said. The movie later took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Eilish also opened up about being "miserable" and "depressed" when she was first sent the film and asked to write a song for it. "Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit," she said. In a particularly funny moment, Eilish addressed the star-studded room which included the likes of Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and countless other A-listers. "You scare the living hell out of me, everyone in this room," she laughed before giving another thanks and walking off the stage with her brother.
Billie and Finneas beat out some fierce competition in the category including Bruce Springsteen's "Addicted to Romance" from She Came To Me, Jack Black's "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" from Rustin, and fellow Barbie soundtrack songs "Dance the Night Away" by Dua Lipa and "I'm Just Ken" performed by Ryan Gosling.