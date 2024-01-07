Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Win Their 2nd Golden Globe

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have taken home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, January 7th, the siblings accepted the award for their smash hit "What Was I Made For?" written for one of the biggest movies of 2023, Greta Gerwig's Barbie. This is their second Golden Globe. In 2022, they took home the same award for their song "No Time To Die."

"Thank you to my brother Finneas," Eilish, showing off her new red and black hair, started off her speech with her brother standing behind her. "You are the reason I am who I am." The singer-songwriter went on to thank the film's director, Gerwig, and Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. "I wanna thank Margot for being Margot," she said. The movie later took home the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.