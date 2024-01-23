3 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2024

The new year is in full swing, giving foodies with a resolution to sample even more flavorful and memorable bites the chance to dine at some truly incredible restaurants.

Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024, and the list is filled with restaurants specializing in "exciting culinary trends" like unique noodle dishes, bold Latin cuisine and Korean-fusion dishes, among others. Among the best restaurants to eat at in the new year are a few eateries in Tennessee.

Coming in at No. 31, and making it the highest-ranking Tennessee eatery on the list, is Tutti Da Gio. This Nashville-area restaurant serves delicious authentic Italian cuisine with a focus on Sicilian-style dishes. Popular Thai restaurant Degthai and traditional North Indian eatery Sindoore, both in Nashville, ranked No. 45 and No. 78, respectively.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Praised by Nashville media as 'a class above every other Italian joint in town,' Tutti Da Gio is as genuine as it gets. Chef-owner Giovanna Orsino's menu of hand-made Sicilian pastas and gnocchi, lasagnas, paninis, wood-fired pizzas, and desserts are authentic to her home country. The pizza gets especially high praise: a light, bubbly crust with 'just the right amount of chew' and little burnt flakes all around — 'absolutely how I think a pizza should be cooked,' said Yelp Elite John B. Yelper Tricia L., who grew up in Italy, calls it 'the real deal,' with its 'high-quality ingredients and wood-fired over [style].'"

"This menu at this Thai favorite lists just 8 to 10 entrees. And that's the way Bangkok-born owner Jay Jenratha ensures that 'all of [the dishes] come out perfectly.' He has had a lot of time to get it right. Degthai started as a food truck selling spring rolls in 2011, quickly zooming into the city's top rankings for Thai food. A brick-and-mortar restaurant followed in 2012, garnering accolades as one of the best Thai spots in the South. 'The flavors are on point and the portion sizes are generous!' writes Yelp Elite Annie W."

"Authentic North Indian food made from scratch with fresh ingredients is the pride of [Sindoore, a] small spot near the Nashville airport. Reviewers rave about the Butter Chicken — shredded chicken in a creamy tomato curry — and the abundance of vegetarian options, including Malai Kofta (a vegetable croquette in a cashew cream curry), Channa Masala (chickpeas pressure-cooked with a medley of flavorful spices), and Dal Tadka (yellow lentils sauteed with garlic, onion, and tomatoes)."

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the best restaurants for the new year.