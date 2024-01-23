Amy Robach Cries While Arguing With T.J. Holmes About Their Relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are keeping it very real on their podcast. In a recent episode of Amy and T.J., Holmes asked Robach to record their conversation following a disagreement. What followed was an emotional discussion about the pressures of their public relationship.

Robach and Holmes made national news when they were fired from their roles as co-anchors on GMA3 after they were caught having an affair while both married to other people.

“I have always been fully confident in our ability to work together on television or in any broadcast capacity. What I haven’t done as much in my career is be responsible for content, booking, ratings and the pressure of all of that has consumed both of us,” Robach revealed. “We have always been able to work together and enjoy that profusely and then enjoy our free time. But in the last few days, we were spending hours and hours side by side working on things.”

Things got emotional when a tearful Robach told Holmes, “I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation, and communication. The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”

Holmes then revealed he wanted to record their discussion for the podcast because he felt "like a fraud" for not showing the difficult aspects of their relationship to listeners. He also asked if Robach felt any "pressure" dating in the public eye.

“I don’t feel the pressure from the public to stay with you. But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," she explained.

