Georgia Restaurant Named Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2024

The new year is in full swing, giving foodies with a resolution to sample even more flavorful and memorable bites the chance to dine at some truly incredible restaurants.

Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024, and the list is filled with restaurants specializing in "exciting culinary trends" like unique noodle dishes, bold Latin cuisine and Korean-fusion dishes, among others. Among the best restaurants to eat at in the new year is one eatery in Georgia.

If you're traveling in northern Georgia, Jim's Smokin' Que is a great place to stop for anyone craving some seriously delicious barbecue favorites, from ribs, brisket and pulled pork sandwiches to classic BBQ sides like potato salad, baked beans and coleslaw. One Yelp reviewer said Jim's "knows how to hit all the right notes when it comes to flavor, authenticity, and hospitality."

Jim's Smokin' Que is located at 4971 Gainesville Highway in Blairsville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Barbecue is done the old-fashioned way at this North Georgia favorite — smoked with lump charcoal and indigenous hardwoods from local forests. It's an award-winning difference that diners praise in reviews of BBQ classics like juicy Pulled Pork, tender Brisket, and full racks of smoke Ribs. And don't forget the sides, such as Macaroni & Cheese, Cheddar Gouda Grits, and Sweet Potato Fries."

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the best restaurants for the new year.