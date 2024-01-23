'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray In 'Critical Condition,' Trial Postponed

Actor Devin Ratray, best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2,' was reportedly hospitalized and "in critical condition," which led to his domestic violence trial being delayed, a family member confirmed to TMZ on Monday (January 22).

The relative said Ratay was released from a New York City hospital and returned home to rest in adherence with doctor's orders. There were no specific details released on when or why the actor was admitted to the hospital.

The hospitalization did, however, delay the jury selection in Ratray's upcoming trial, which will now begin in February. The actor is accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend, who claims he told her, "this is how you die," during the alleged incident at a Hyatt Hotel near downtown Oklahoma City, which took place after he was a guest at a Pop Christmas Con event, in December 2021.

Actress Lisa Smith also contacted prosecutors about an alleged incident in which she claimed Ratray raped her in 2017 following news of his domestic violence charges, which led to a separate investigation into her allegations in August 2022, CNN reported at the time. Ratray was never charged and denied Smith's rape allegations, claiming "we did not have sex," during a phone call with CNN at the time.